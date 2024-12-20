Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of COPX opened at $38.30 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

