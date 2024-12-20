Barclays PLC Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 320.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,196 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 513,647 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 471,420 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 51.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,982,000 after buying an additional 405,179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after buying an additional 327,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 322,578 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HP opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.