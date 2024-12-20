Barclays PLC Grows Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.1 %

BOH opened at $68.21 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.08%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

