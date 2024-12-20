Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 884,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NIO by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIO by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 343,910 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NIO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on NIO
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.