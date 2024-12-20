Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 884,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NIO by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIO by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 343,910 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

