Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Scientech Research LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 608.6% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

PVH Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $103.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $89.56 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

