Barclays PLC Purchases 15,986 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 160.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of FCN opened at $195.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.21. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.93 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

