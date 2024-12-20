Barclays PLC Purchases 6,483 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $76,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $172.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average is $157.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $112.17 and a one year high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

