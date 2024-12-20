WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,397 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 47.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 265.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

