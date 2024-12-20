Barclays PLC Purchases 180,456 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,885 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.47 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

View Our Latest Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.