Barclays PLC Acquires 13,568 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Donaldson by 359.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.79 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,014 shares of company stock worth $9,133,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

