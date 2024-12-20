Barclays PLC Buys 190,440 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190,440 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.47% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is -58.38%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

