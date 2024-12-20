Barclays PLC Sells 19,520 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 17,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $162.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.62. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

