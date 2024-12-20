Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Popular by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Popular from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Popular Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $90.58 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $105.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,403.40. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,569.72. The trade was a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

