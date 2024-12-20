Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,101 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $12,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 198,177 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 233.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 174,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.