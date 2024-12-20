Barclays PLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 694,931 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Geron worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Geron by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Barclays upgraded Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

Geron Trading Down 2.9 %

GERN opened at $3.66 on Friday. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

