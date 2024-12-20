Barclays PLC Increases Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 323.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,782 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of National Health Investors worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.