Barclays PLC Acquires 140,237 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,237 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.39% of NetScout Systems worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 316.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $138,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares in the company, valued at $905,865.48. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

