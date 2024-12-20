Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Provident Financial Services worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 44.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 75.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after buying an additional 582,844 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,254 shares in the company, valued at $715,223.52. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

