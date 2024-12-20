The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 135.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Marcus by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,977 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 142.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Marcus by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marcus

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $178,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,711.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Stock Performance

Marcus Announces Dividend

NYSE MCS opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.54. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marcus

About Marcus

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.