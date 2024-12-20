Barclays PLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Chemed by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 57.8% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,270,755.95. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,362.94. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,502 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $521.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.72 and its 200-day moving average is $564.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $516.91 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

