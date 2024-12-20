Barclays PLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of BancFirst worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in BancFirst by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth $906,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANF shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $132.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 25,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,640,038. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,334,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,971.12. This represents a 87.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,825. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

