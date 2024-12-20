WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) by 1,404.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WBTN opened at $12.42 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

