Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 835 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 517.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 229.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,590. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AYI opened at $302.84 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.47 and a 52 week high of $337.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.91.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 11.00%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.46%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

