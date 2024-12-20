Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.96 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 89,879 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

