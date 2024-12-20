State Street Corp Raises Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.07% of Worthington Steel worth $52,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Worthington Steel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,393,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the second quarter valued at $6,955,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.