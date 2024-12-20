State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.00% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $45,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,609,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $16,153,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,658,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

SYRE opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.82.

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

