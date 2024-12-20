State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,050 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Braze were worth $50,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Braze by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Braze by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $144,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,600.96. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $617,791.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,078,011.20. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,005 in the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braze Stock Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

