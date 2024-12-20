State Street Corp Trims Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $53,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 399.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $30.44 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COLL. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.