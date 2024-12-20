State Street Corp Acquires New Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

State Street Corp bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 845,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.54% of United Parks & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,376,588,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,983,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,882,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $65,780,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $723,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,257.18. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE PRKS opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.