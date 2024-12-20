State Street Corp Acquires New Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

State Street Corp bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 845,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.54% of United Parks & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,376,588,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,983,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,882,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $65,780,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts
In other news, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $723,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,257.18. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE PRKS opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.83.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Parks & Resorts Profile
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
