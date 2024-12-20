State Street Corp Acquires 38,185 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.67% of C3.ai worth $51,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,280 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,790. This represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $476,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742. The trade was a 93.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,988 shares of company stock worth $27,597,453. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.