Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,401,000 after purchasing an additional 588,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,570,000 after buying an additional 204,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,894,000 after buying an additional 103,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,973,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 660.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $67.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

