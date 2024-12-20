Stifel Financial Corp Sells 586 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,583 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 760.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 678,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 599,420 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 172,681.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 552,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 552,580 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 472,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 476,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

