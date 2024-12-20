State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,098 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.56% of Middlesex Water worth $53,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $2,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 89.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 479.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $979.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $71.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSEX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

