State Street Corp Has $47.14 Million Stock Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $47,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435,069 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 26.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 91.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 249,375 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.32. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $45,938.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,036.40. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470,228.90. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

