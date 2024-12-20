Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Suzano were worth $45,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the second quarter worth about $103,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Suzano Cuts Dividend

Suzano Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

