State Street Corp Purchases 47,780 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $46,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 126.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 285.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.