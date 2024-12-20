MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,733 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 300.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.18 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $199.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded MacroGenics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

