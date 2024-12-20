Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 471.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRCY

Insider Activity

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.