Barclays PLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 158.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 36.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CEIX opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

