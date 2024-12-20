Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $520,480.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,315 shares in the company, valued at $487,595.30. The trade was a 51.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $554,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,236. This trade represents a 64.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,213 shares of company stock worth $5,660,180 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

