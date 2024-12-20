Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $767,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

