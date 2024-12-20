44,305 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 415,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBS. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 1.9 %

SBS stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

