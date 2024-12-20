F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,839 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of F.N.B. worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 82.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.2 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

