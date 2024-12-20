Barclays PLC Buys 69,431 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 296.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 590.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 381,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,090,000 after buying an additional 325,974 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 922,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,138,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 107,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 14.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $76.88 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $86.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.