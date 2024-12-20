Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 239.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 192,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 48.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 414,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 139,539 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of KTOS opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.03 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,331.17. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 11,516 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $322,217.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,573.70. This represents a 48.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,781 shares of company stock worth $2,027,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

