Barclays PLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 45.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

