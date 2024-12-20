Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Community Bank System by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $287,794.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,661.30. This represents a 40.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBU

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.