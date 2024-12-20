LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,267 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of LGI Homes worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,827,000 after buying an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,096,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 695,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,425,000 after buying an additional 218,923 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes by 5,860.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 447,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.99. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LGI Homes

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.