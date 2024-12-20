Barclays PLC Purchases 49,851 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of American States Water worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 18,820.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American States Water by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

American States Water stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.63%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

