Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 413.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 143,196 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at about $4,713,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,404,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 211,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.9 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.03. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

